2 New Year's Day subway stabbings injure victims in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two men were stabbed in separate attacks involving the subway system on New Year's Day in Manhattan.

In the first attack, a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the head, side, and hips on the southbound platform of the 110th St Cathedral Parkway station in Harlem at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect looked at the man, an argument ensued, and the victim was stabbed

He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot. He was described as a man with a slim build, wearing a red hoodie, black ski mask, and black jacket.

In an unrelated attack just minutes later, a 31-year-old man was stabbed once in the back on a northbound 2 train traveling through Greenwich Village at 9:30 a.m.

The victim got off at the 14th Street station. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot. Police are looking for a man in his 30s, approx. 5'10" tall, slim build, wearing a puffy jacket, and carrying a red suitcase.

