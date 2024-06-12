22-year-old woman stabbed in chest in Midtown dies at Bellevue Hospital

Phil Taitt has details on a stabbing that left a 22-year-old woman dead in Midtown.

Phil Taitt has details on a stabbing that left a 22-year-old woman dead in Midtown.

Phil Taitt has details on a stabbing that left a 22-year-old woman dead in Midtown.

Phil Taitt has details on a stabbing that left a 22-year-old woman dead in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old woman.

The incident happened in Midtown on West 40th Street and 8th Avenue around 10:15 Tuesday night.

The reason behind the attack remains unclear and police are attempting to determine whether or not the pair knew each other before the violence broke out.

The 22-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest and taken to Bellvue Hospital, where she later died.

Police say the suspect was described as a woman wearing a white shirt and blue jeans who fled down 8th Avenue.

So far, no arrests have been made as the woman's attacker is still at large.

And right now we are waiting for the identity of the victim to be released pending family notification.

ALSO READ: 2 NYPD officers injured in shootout with migrant in Queens

Phil Taitt and Raegen Medgie report on the officers' conditions from Queens.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.