Man dies from injuries after punch attack outside Hell's Kitchen bar

HELL'S KITCHEN (WABC) -- A man has died from his injuries after being attacked outside a Manhattan bar.

Police say 38-year-old Florian Oltmann was punched in the head during a confrontation in Hell's Kitchen last Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital three days after the assault.

The NYPD has released video of a suspect who fled on a scooter.

Another man was also punched but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been as of yet in this incident.

