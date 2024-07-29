Man dies from injuries after punch attack outside Hell's Kitchen bar

HELL'S KITCHEN (WABC) -- A man has died from his injuries after being attacked outside a Manhattan bar.
Police say 38-year-old Florian Oltmann was punched in the head during a confrontation in Hell's Kitchen last Tuesday.
He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital three days after the assault.
The NYPD has released video of a suspect who fled on a scooter.
Another man was also punched but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
No arrests have been as of yet in this incident.
