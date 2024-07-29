  • Watch Now
Man dies from injuries after punch attack outside Hell's Kitchen bar

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, July 29, 2024 4:24PM
Man dies from injuries after attack outside Hell's Kitchen bar; no arrests
A man has died days after he was attacked outside a Hell's Kitchen bar.

HELL'S KITCHEN (WABC) -- A man has died from his injuries after being attacked outside a Manhattan bar.

Police say 38-year-old Florian Oltmann was punched in the head during a confrontation in Hell's Kitchen last Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital three days after the assault.

The NYPD has released video of a suspect who fled on a scooter.

Another man was also punched but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been as of yet in this incident.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
