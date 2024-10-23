Stabbing near Row Hotel migrant shelter in Midtown leaves man injured

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 42-year-old migrant was stabbed in the hip during a dispute with a group of men in Midtown.

It happened Tuesday evening just after 6 p.m. near 700 Eighth Avenue.

The victim was stabbed across the street from the ROW NYC hotel, where he currently lives. The hotel has housed asylum-seeker families for two years

He was taken to Bellevue Hospitall and is expected to recover.

Police say the man was not cooperating with their investigation.

The suspect, wearing all black, fled and no arrests were immediately made.

