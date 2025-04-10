DOB investigating after masonry wall surrounding SoHo building's water tower collapses

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Thursday, April 10, 2025 12:40AM
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after debris fell from a building in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at a six-story building at 21 Howard St. in SoHo.

Department of Buildings officials say a masonry wall surrounding the building's water tower collapsed, sending debris on to the roofs of several nearby buildings.

DOB inspectors and structural engineers are at the scene investigating.

FDNY officials say there are no reported injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

