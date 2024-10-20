3 suspects wanted after man injured in shooting on Manhattan's West Side

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspects wanted for shooting a man in Manhattan on Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. on West 50th Street and 12th Avenue near a nightclub called "Musica."
Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his right leg. Four shell casings were also discovered at the scene.
First responders transported the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.
According to the NYPD, the suspects are described as three men who fled in a black Sedan traveling eastbound on West 50th Street.
Authorities are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
