Manhattanhenge 2025: When and where to watch in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Twice a year, the setting sun lines up with Manhattan's streets to provide one of the most amazing sunset photos you can capture in New York City.

Manhattanhenge happens on approximately the same two days in May and then again on two days in July every year, and this Friday and Saturday evening will be the final two chances to view the sunset spectacle in 2024.

According to the American Museum of Natural History, the spectacle occurs when the "setting Sun aligns precisely with the Manhattan street grid, creating a radiant glow of light across Manhattan's brick and steel canyons, simultaneously illuminating both the north and south sides of every cross street of the borough's grid."

Here are the days and times you can watch Manhattanhenge this year:

Half Sun: Wednesday, May 28 at 8:13 pm ET

Full Sun Thursday, May 29 at 8:12 pm ET

Half Sun: Saturday, July 12 at 8:22 pm ET

Full Sun: Friday, July 11 at 8:20 pm ET

If you want to get a shot worthy of the occasion, follow these photos tips from AccuWeather:

Plan ahead: Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunset. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds.

Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets in Manhattan to witness the moment. They are:

Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets in Manhattan to witness the moment. They are: -14th Street

-23rd Street

-34th Street

-42nd Street

-57th Street Manhattanhenge can also be viewed at:

- Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan

- Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens

Bring the right equipment and check your settings: If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready for the low-light conditions. Pick a high aperture setting such as F/16 and make sure your ISO is the lowest possible for your camera.

Experiment with different subjects: Try picking something in the foreground to focus on, such as someone watching the sunset or a fountain. This creates a silhouette for a more appealing shot.

