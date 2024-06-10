Governor Kathy Hochul announces expanded doula care services

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the health commissioner issued an order to expand access to doula care.

"Doula services improve birth outcomes and provide families with emotional support during pregnancy, delivery, and following birth," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "The number of Black people who die while giving birth is indicative of long-standing health disparities resulting from systemic racism, and this is unacceptable."

Gov. Hochul built the funding for doula services into the fiscal year 2025 enacted budget.

This will allow more New Yorkers to access doula care because a recommendation for doula services is required in order to be eligible for Medicaid coverage.

"I want others to look at what we do here as the model of how we protect moms and babies and give them the world class health care that they deserve, so thank you," Hochul said.

Doulas provide physical, emotional, educational, and non-medical support for pregnant and postpartum women before, during, and after childbirth.

As of March 1, New York State Medicaid covers doula services. People interested in receiving doula services can search the state health department's directory to find a provider.

In addition, the Doula Expansion Grant Program will allow the Department to award $250,000 to community-based organizations for the recruitment, training, certification, support, and mentoring of community-based doulas.

