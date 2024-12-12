Mayor Adams to meet with incoming 'Border Czar' Tom Homan to talk about deporting migrants from NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will meet with incoming White House "Border Czar" Tom Homan at City Hall on Thursday.

They plan to discuss immigration and deporting migrants who commit crimes in New York City.

Adams has been at odds with the current Biden administration's immigration policy as the city struggles with the influx of asylum seekers.

While New York City is by law a sanctuary city, the mayor has said he would like local law enforcement to work with federal immigration agents to identify, detain and ultimately deport migrants committing crimes.

Homan said he would enact incoming President Trump's mass deportation promises, which the mayor does not agree with, and withhold funding from sanctuary cities if they don't assist.

Hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers made their way to the city over the past two years, costing taxpayers billions of dollars. Nearly 57,000 migrants are still in the city's care.

Ahead of the incoming Trump administration, the city announced earlier this week that it would be closing the giant complex at Floyd Bennett Field, which houses 2,000 migrants, in the coming months.

The site was built on federal land, and the city's actions appear to preempt concerns that the federal government could revoke the shelter's lease or attempt to raid the facility after Trump takes office.

The city announced it is closing 25 shelters by March due to a steady decline in arriving migrants.

The 1 p.m. meeting will be followed by a 3 p.m. news conference with Mayor Adams at City Hall.

Immigrant groups and others are expected to protest outside City Hall during the meeting. They will be calling on President Biden to enact protections for immigrant communities before Donald Trump's inauguration.

