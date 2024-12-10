New York City shutting down migrant shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in March 2025

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Adams Administration on Tuesday announced New York City will be closing its migrant shelter at Floyd Bennett Field after weeks of speculation.

The city will be terminating its lease with the site on March 10, 2025.

Migrants themselves will be moved out of the facility by mid-January.

"Thanks to our smart management strategies, we've turned the corner, and this additional slate of shelter closures we're announcing today is even more proof that we're managing this crisis better than any other city in the nation," said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement.

The decision to close the shelter -- which sits on federal land -- comes before Donald Trump is set to take office once again. The new administration could have revoked the shelter's lease or attempt to raid the facility and its nearly 2,000 current residents.

"Today's announcement that the Floyd Bennett Field migrant shelter will close next month, days before President Trump is sworn in, shows the impact his agenda is already having on our country's migrant crisis," added Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis. "While we kept the pressure up by rallying, protesting, passing legislation and filing bipartisan lawsuits to terminate the lease, the reelection of President Trump was the final nail in the coffin to secure this closure, restore order in our community and put American citizens first."

Advocates say Floyd Bennett Field was the wrong location for migrants to be housed and that while they welcome the closure, they are mindful of the disruption it will cause.

The city added Floyd Bennett Field shelter, which is among 25 shelters that will now shut down by March.

Mayor Adams plans to meet with President-elect Trump's incoming border czar Thursday.

The migrant shelter at Randalls Island will close Feb. 28, citing declining migrant numbers for both.

