Mayor Adams discusses plan to recruit 1,000 new NYPD officers, boost for after school activities

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been slowly unveiling what he's calling, "the best budget ever."
Part of that includes a plan, unveiled on Wednesday, to inject $3.4 billion additional dollars into the NYPD to recruit new officers, and build the force by 1,000 new cops by the fall of 2026, for a total of 35,000 officers.
The 110th mayor of New York joined Eyewitness News from City Hall.
He discusses that big plan to boost the NYPD, and another new announcement -- $331 million to provide universal after school activities at no cost to families.
In addition, Mayor Adams also addresses the proposed "bell-to-bell" cellphone ban in public schools statewide.
Watch our full interview with the mayor in the media player above.
