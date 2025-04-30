Mayor Adams discusses plan to recruit 1,000 new NYPD officers, boost for after school activities

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins Eyewitness News, following the unveiling of his plan to hire 1,000 new NYPD officers.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been slowly unveiling what he's calling, "the best budget ever."

Part of that includes a plan, unveiled on Wednesday, to inject $3.4 billion additional dollars into the NYPD to recruit new officers, and build the force by 1,000 new cops by the fall of 2026, for a total of 35,000 officers.

The 110th mayor of New York joined Eyewitness News from City Hall.

He discusses that big plan to boost the NYPD, and another new announcement -- $331 million to provide universal after school activities at no cost to families.

In addition, Mayor Adams also addresses the proposed "bell-to-bell" cellphone ban in public schools statewide.

