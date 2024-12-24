Mayor Eric Adams one-on-one: The year gone by and what lies ahead

Bill Ritter talks with Mayor Eric Adams about his plans for New York City and the year ahead.

Bill Ritter talks with Mayor Eric Adams about his plans for New York City and the year ahead.

Bill Ritter talks with Mayor Eric Adams about his plans for New York City and the year ahead.

Bill Ritter talks with Mayor Eric Adams about his plans for New York City and the year ahead.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As Mayor Eric Adams has done at the end of every year, he talked to Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter on Monday about the year that has gone by, and the year ahead.

The embattled mayor has faced many challenges in 2024, notably federal corruption charges that will have him stand trial on April 21, 2025, while many within his own administration face disturbing allegations of their own.

The most recent is Jeffrey Maddrey, now former NYPD chief of department, and longtime friend of Mayor Adams, who resigned over the weekend amid allegations he demanded sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.

Mayor Adams addresses these challenges and discusses his vision for being mayor of New York City in 2025.

You can see Bill Ritter's entire interview with Mayor Adams this Sunday on Up Close at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.