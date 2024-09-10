Mayor Eric Adams vows to 'keep fighting' for people of New York City despite FBI probe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke directly to New Yorkers on Tuesday and said he is focused on the city -- not the ongoing federal investigations into City Hall and the NYPD.

Adams said he has no concerns about the professionalism or the leadership of the NYPD despite a federal investigation that has forced Police Commissioner Edward Caban and other top police officials to surrender their phones.

"I communicated with the commissioner yesterday. As I've always stated, I don't go into private conversations. Whatever new changes in the administration will be made, when they come about, we will announce them," Adams said, while denying he has pressured Caban to resign.

"He has not been accused of any wrongdoing," Adams said. "There has never been a comment from me that said any member of this administration is being pressured by me to resign."

Federal investigators have been scrutinizing the mayor's fundraising, top City Hall officials and NYPD brass and while the mayor conceded those "investigations have raised a lot of questions" he said during his weekly press conference, held virtually while he recovers from COVID-19, "I was as surprised as you to learn of these inquiries."

As part of one of the investigations, federal authorities raided the home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who said she is cooperating.

"I remain committed to serving New Yorkers each and every day," Wright said. "I'm confident I've done nothing wrong."

The mayor added he does not plan to modify the duties of any of his other top officials targeted by federal actions because "they have not been accused of any wrongdoing."

Adams also said he is running for a second term and is "committed to completing my term and running for re-election" and to "keep fighting for people of this city."

"I am not going to deal with hypotheticals," he said.

ALSO READ | City Hall denies Mayor Adams wants NYPD Commissioner Caban to step aside amid FBI probe

Josh Einiger has the latest developments on FBI investigation swirling around key members of the Adams administration.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.