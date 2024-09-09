Mayor Adams to meet with NYPD, Jewish leaders amid FBI investigation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to meet with the FBI on Monday about threats to the Jewish community.

The meeting comes as members of the NYPD and his administration are under investigation by the FBI.

Last week, federal agents searched the homes of two of Adam's deputy mayors and issued subpoenas to several close allies of the mayor.

Sources say the FBI seized evidence, including electronics as part of an ongoing investigation into possible corruption.

Meantime, on Sunday, Adams visited two Black churches in Brooklyn.

At Changing Lives Christian Center, he didn't address the investigation but did compare himself to a religious biblical figure who endured immense suffering, but whose blessings were ultimately restored, Job.

"A reporter said to me this morning, 'Do you feel you are being persecuted?' I said, 'No, I'm just in my Job moment.' And when you come out of your Job moment and your faith is intact, you will receive blessing tenfold. Only God can make you go from being dyslexic, arrested, rejected and now I'm elected to be the mayor of the most powerful city on the globe," Adams said.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban had his phone seized by the authorities, as did other NYPD officials.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have declined to disclose details about what they are investigating, but sources said one focus involves city contracts and a second involves the enforcement of regulations governing bars and clubs.

Caban's family has connections to nightlife.

There have been calls for the commissioner to step down, but that hasn't happened and the mayor has stood by him.

Monday, Adams will be host a roundtable with Jewish community leaders at NYPD Headquarters ahead of next month's high holy days. Then, he will be briefed by police about efforts to protect the Jewish community after terrorist threats.

