Memorial Day ceremonies and parades honor fallen service members across the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Memorial Day ceremonies and parades are taking place all across the Tri-State on Monday.

The events are honoring our fallen U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In addition to a ceremony in Manhattan at the Intrepid Museum, other communities across the area are taking a moment to reflect acknowledge the fallen.

Fair Lawn, New Jersey

The annual Fair Lawn Memorial Day parade kicked off with huge fanfare as military, civic, volunteer and service groups all participated in the special event.

Brooklyn

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Brooklyn for the 158th Memorial Day Parade. They made their way down Third Avenue to Marine Avenue and will end up in John Paul Jones Park in Bay Ridge.

There, a solemn ceremony will be held that will include bag pipes, a wreath laying, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

This year's grand marshal is Major Gen. Kris A. Belanger, the commanding general of the 99th Readiness Division.

Nassau County

On Long Island, the Nassau County executive joined veterans and first responders as they paused for the annual county-wide moment of silence in honor of fallen service members.

The somber ceremony took place at Morgan Memorial Park in Glen Cove.

After the ceremony, a parade will pay tribute to Corporal William "Billie" Morse, who was a local sports star killed in action in 1968 during the Vietnam War.

Chappaqua

In Westchester County, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were among the many who paid tribute at Chappaqua's annual Memorial Day parade.

Fire trucks and marching bands entertained children and families who lined the parade route.

