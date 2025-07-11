Mets visit the Royals to start 3-game series

New York Mets (53-41, second in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-48, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0); Royals: Michael Wacha (4-9, 3.83 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

Mets -141, Royals +118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the New York Mets on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 46-48 record overall and a 23-24 record at home. The Royals have a 27-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has gone 20-27 on the road and 53-41 overall. The Mets are 25-13 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 31 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 52 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13 for 39 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 21 home runs, 75 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .264 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12 for 40 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets: 5-5, .235 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (back), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.