Man randomly punched from behind while walking near Port Authority

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 60-year-old man was randomly punched from behind while walking near Port Authority Bus Terminal.

It happened at 9:30 Saturday morning on 42nd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues. The man was walking with his friends, when he was suddenly attacked, seemingly without warning. The punch sent the victim flying to the ground, where he smashed his face on the pavement.

His friends confronted the attacker, who was later arrested.

Norman Nelson, 49, is now charged with assault. Authorities believe this is pattern behavior. Last week, on August 6, detectives report he used a milk crate to smash an 81-year-old man in the back of the head. Nelson is now facing charges for that attack as well.

It is not clear how many others have been hurt.

"You can see on the bus, subway, and train, there's a lot of people who need mental help. Unfortunately, they're not getting the treatment they need. We live in a society where we walk around and have to watch your back," said Daunte Manning.

Saturday's victim was treated at the hospital and released. According to one report, he is a tourist from France.

It is not clear if Nelson will be released without bail.

