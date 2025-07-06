Police searching for suspect after man slashed outside bar in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of slashing a man outside of a bar in Midtown Manhattan overnight.

The attack happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday outside a bar on West 51st Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man with a slash wound to his left forearm. First responders transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

According to the NYPD, the victim got into an argument with another individual before the attack.

There are currently no arrests as authorities try to determine a motive for the slashing.

