Suspected gang member accused of exposing himself, robbing Manhattan assistant DA

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Manhattan assistant district attorney in the lobby of her Midtown building.
Police say Brandon Simosa confronted the 38-year-old victim in the hallway of her building on West 44th Street early Sunday.
They say he asked the victim for money before exposing himself.
When the victim dropped her phone, police say Simosa grabbed it and ran away.
Police were able to track the phone and eventually arrest him.
Simosa is a suspected member of a Venezuelan gang. He was charged with criminal possession and sexually motivated robbery, among other charges.
