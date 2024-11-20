Suspected gang member accused of exposing himself, robbing Manhattan assistant DA

Police say the 25-year-old asked the victim for money before exposing himself in her Midtown building.

Police say the 25-year-old asked the victim for money before exposing himself in her Midtown building.

Police say the 25-year-old asked the victim for money before exposing himself in her Midtown building.

Police say the 25-year-old asked the victim for money before exposing himself in her Midtown building.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Manhattan assistant district attorney in the lobby of her Midtown building.

Police say Brandon Simosa confronted the 38-year-old victim in the hallway of her building on West 44th Street early Sunday.

They say he asked the victim for money before exposing himself.

When the victim dropped her phone, police say Simosa grabbed it and ran away.

Police were able to track the phone and eventually arrest him.

Simosa is a suspected member of a Venezuelan gang. He was charged with criminal possession and sexually motivated robbery, among other charges.

ALSO READ | Surveillance video shows car fly down Brooklyn sidewalk

Sonia Rincon has details on the frightening crash in East Flatbush.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.