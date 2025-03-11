Over a dozen injuries after school bus overturns on Garden State Parkway in Montvale, NJ: officials

MONTVALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several injuries have been reported following a crash involving an overturned school bus on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale, New Jersey, according to officials.

Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said the school bus, carrying over 30 people, was heading to New York State on the parkway at marker 170.9.

In a post on Facebook, the mayor said no fatalities have been reported, and the most serious injury "now has a pulse."

Of the 31 total occupants, Ghassali said 13 were taken to local hospitals.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he's been briefed on the crash near James Gandolfini Service Area.

He said New Jersey State Police and the Department of Transportation are on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

