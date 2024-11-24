Drivers find their parked cars damaged and ransacked in Morris Park section of the Bronx

Several drivers in the Bronx found their parked cars broken into on Saturday.

Several drivers in the Bronx found their parked cars broken into on Saturday.

Several drivers in the Bronx found their parked cars broken into on Saturday.

Several drivers in the Bronx found their parked cars broken into on Saturday.

MORRIS PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Several drivers in one Bronx neighborhood found their cars damaged and ransacked in an apparent string of vehicle break-ins.

Video shows the cars along Park East with their windows smashed open as a result of the incident.

One car owner, William Aguirre, told Eyewitness News the suspected thieves grabbed whatever was in his vehicle. He says this act of vandalism is hurting hardworking families.

"We work -- my wife is a nurse, every day she needs this car. She can receive a call at any moment to go to the hospital, go anywhere," Aguirre said.

Aguirre says that car break-ins occur often in his neighborhood.

Raegan Medgie has more on what to expect on the roads and at the airports as people travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.