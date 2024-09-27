Paterson's iconic Mr. G's diner closing amid legal dispute over restaurant's name

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The kitchen is officially closing at a historic New Jersey diner that has called Paterson, New Jersey its home for close to a century.

Mr. G's had been a community favorite, but recently became the center of a legal battle after new owners took over in August and reopened the diner. The dispute is over the eatery's iconic name.

"It's been here for years so, for it to close down over a name is just not good at all," said customer Gary Green.

Russell Graddy operated the business until he died in 2021. It finally closed in 2022. The new owner made some renovations and reopened with the Mr. G's name back on August 16.

The mayor of Paterson celebrated the reopening, but hopes this closing is just a bump in the road.

"I believe that it will actually operate under a different name, if it does come back," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said. "And I'm hoping that people have the same experience if they do decide to reopen the doors."

Graddy's family sued, challenging the use of the Mr. G's name. So, the diner is going to shut down on Sunday, leaving anywhere from 20 to 25 workers out of a job.

Customers are trying to get their last meal.

"I was craving Mr. G's for a hot a minute, and today was the day we finally decided to come, and we saw the little post-it on the door that it's closing down, so it's only about two days left," said customer Brionna Lewis.

The location has been a diner in Paterson for 85 years, but this latest version has some saying the food is less affordable than in the past.

"I can't go in there regularly - a hotdog probably costs you $6," said customer Michael Nunn.

Others are praising the taste and lamenting over the upcoming closure.

"I'm going to remember because my daughter asked me to come to breakfast this morning, and I haven't seen her in a while, so I got a good memory even if they are closing," said customer Kheshan Burwell.

Eyewitness News spoke to Graddy's daughter, who said that the Mr. G's name is part of her family's legacy. In fact, they want to move the restaurant - with its name - up to New York State.

She says she does want to see a diner remain at the Paterson location, just with a different name.

