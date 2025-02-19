MTA Hero: John Conrey, assistant chief for NYC Transit's Eagle Team, helps combat fare evasion

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is veteran New York City Transit worker John Conrey.
Conrey is the special inspector as assistant chief for NYC Transit's Eagle Team.
The team patrols city buses and bus stops across the five boroughs to make sure passengers are paying their fare.
Conrey has been working with the team for 17 years and says he enjoys engaging with the community and working directly to stop fare evasion.
