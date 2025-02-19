MTA Hero: John Conrey, assistant chief for NYC Transit's Eagle Team, helps combat fare evasion

This week's MTA Hero is John Conrey, who helps combat fare evasion on New York City Transit's Eagle Team.

This week's MTA Hero is John Conrey, who helps combat fare evasion on New York City Transit's Eagle Team.

This week's MTA Hero is John Conrey, who helps combat fare evasion on New York City Transit's Eagle Team.

This week's MTA Hero is John Conrey, who helps combat fare evasion on New York City Transit's Eagle Team.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is veteran New York City Transit worker John Conrey.

Conrey is the special inspector as assistant chief for NYC Transit's Eagle Team.

The team patrols city buses and bus stops across the five boroughs to make sure passengers are paying their fare.

Conrey has been working with the team for 17 years and says he enjoys engaging with the community and working directly to stop fare evasion.

You can read more stories on ABC 7 New York's MTA Hero webpage.

This week's MTA hero is Peter Watts, a Service Line Dispatcher with the Department of Buses for New York City Transit.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.