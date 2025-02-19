24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
MTA Hero: John Conrey, assistant chief for NYC Transit's Eagle Team, helps combat fare evasion

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 1:15PM
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 1:15PM
This week's MTA Hero is John Conrey, who helps combat fare evasion on New York City Transit's Eagle Team.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is veteran New York City Transit worker John Conrey.

Conrey is the special inspector as assistant chief for NYC Transit's Eagle Team.

The team patrols city buses and bus stops across the five boroughs to make sure passengers are paying their fare.

Conrey has been working with the team for 17 years and says he enjoys engaging with the community and working directly to stop fare evasion.

