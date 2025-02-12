MTA Hero: Surface Line Dispatcher Peter Watts helped improve B103 service

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA hero is Peter Watts, a Surface Line Dispatcher with the Department of Buses for New York City Transit.

Watts works out of the Spring Creek Bus Depot in Brooklyn and works on day-to-day operations.

He handles everything from customer service to adjusting headways on the buses to ensure they move frequently and as assigned to pick up passengers.

The MTA says his work helped to improve bus service on the B103 bus route.

After 22 years with the MTA, he says he enjoys interacting with customers from regular riders to tourists from all over the world.

Watts says he likes knowing he has a part in getting people where they need to go safely and ensuring bus service is the best it can be for everyone who relies on it.

