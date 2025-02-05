MTA Hero: Maintenance Superintendent of Fleet Operations Ernie Hansen celebrates 51 years on the job

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Ernie Hansen, the Maintenance Superintendent of Fleet Operations on Randall's Island with MTA's Bridges and Tunnels.

Hansen is celebrating 51 years with the MTA! He started working on February 13, 1973.

He began his career as an entry-level maintainer and now oversees the auto shop, ensuring all fleet vehicles belonging to MTA Bridges and Tunnels are maintained and repaired when needed.

Hansen says he enjoys many aspects of his career, from training new employees to working on the Bridge and Tunnel fleet.

When asked what it feels like to celebrate 51 years, he says he continues to enjoy going to work because it gives him a sense of accomplishment and allows him to reflect on his good career.

Hansen says he has no plans to retire any time soon!

