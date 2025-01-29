MTA Hero: Superintendent of Road Operations celebrates 27 years with MTA making positive changes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Kelly Geoghegan Superintendent of Road Operations for Queens South with the Department of Buses at New York City Transit.
In her role, Geoghegan spends most of her time in the field and on the road riding various bus lines, especially the B103 route.
She rides the routes to see what is happening firsthand and speaks to bus operators and customers to ensure a smooth and efficient ride.
She also oversees any challenges that may arise and ensures appropriate signage is posted to alert customers about rules or changes.
Kelly is also credited with working with partners to install left-turn signals at two critical intersections: Flatbush Avenue and Avenue H and Coney Island Avenue and Cortelyou Avenue. These changes helped reduce accidents.
With 27 years of service, Geoghegan says there is never a dull moment and enjoys the excitement of being out in the field.
Her father was a bus operator at the JFK Bus Depot where she now works.
Her diligent work on the B103 route has resulted in year-over-year improvements.
