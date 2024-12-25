MTA Hero: Queens bus driver steps in to save boy in need of help

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Edward Kircher, a bus operator out of the JFK bus depot in Queens.

Kircher was recently driving a Q7 bus when he noticed a child traveling alone and a man trying to give him money and lure him off the bus.

He confronted the man, who ran off, and made sure the young boy was reunited with his mother.

Kircher, who is a father himself, says he always keeps his eyes out for his passengers -- but especially children.

He has been on the job for seven years and says he most enjoys interacting with customers and treats everyone like family.

