MTA Heroes: LIRR employees save injured hawk that couldn't fly

MALVERNE, New York (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are LIRR third rail gang foreman Amos Charles and third rail mechanics, Joseph Chucchiara and Waldemar Mendez.

Last month, the three men were working on the tracks at the Malverne Station when they came across an injured red-tailed hawk that couldn't fly.

Chucchiara said he knew he had to try and save the bird.

In response, the three men contacted the Department of Environmental Conservation.

The hawk is going to be taken to a local sanctuary until its wing is all healed.

