MTA pleas for additional federal funding for city's aging subway infrastucture

NEW YORK -- Wednesday's MTA board meeting is expected to be focused on securing more federal funding for the agency.

The meeting comes just a day after MTA CEO and chairman Janno Leiber spoke with state lawmakers in Albany. New York Governor Kathy Hochul also reached out to the federal government on behalf of the agency.

The MTA has estimated it could rake u half a billion dollars from the congestion pricing program if it isn't blocked by President Trump.

Governor hochul argues that more money is needed and necessary because the MTA carries roughly half of the nation's mass transit riders but receives only 17 percent of federal transit dollars.

Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY 11th District), a critic of congestion pricing, shared her thoughts on this latest ask for money.

"If the mismanagement continues, if it allows to be run like a bloated, mismanaged bureaucracy, it's going to keep going down a black hole," she told Eyewitness News.

If the MTA doesn't get capitol money, another "summer of hell" could be in the future of New Yorkers due aging subway electrical systems and crumbling infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the request for more money "outrageous."

