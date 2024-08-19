MTA starts issuing fines for bus lane violations in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA started issuing fines Monday for cars that block bus stops and double park in bus lanes.

The automated camera enforcement program actually began two months ago, but up until this point only warnings have been issued.

Now automated cameras on 623 buses across 14 routes will be used to enforce the rules.

The measure aims to improve bus lane speeds, reduce collisions, lower emissions and cut down on congestion.

Fines will start at $50 for the first violation and go up to $250 for repeat offenders.

