Multiple people injured in 3-alarm building fire in Paterson: report

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a building in Paterson, New Jersey.
The flames broke out sometime around 6 a.m. inside the two-story building on McBride Avenue.
Multiple people are reported to be injured in the blaze.
One firefighter is also being checked out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
