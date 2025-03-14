24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Multiple people injured in 3-alarm building fire in Paterson: report

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, March 14, 2025 11:08AM
Three-alarm fire burns through building in Paterson
John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the fire in Paterson from NewsCopter 7.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a building in Paterson, New Jersey.

The flames broke out sometime around 6 a.m. inside the two-story building on McBride Avenue.

Multiple people are reported to be injured in the blaze.

One firefighter is also being checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

