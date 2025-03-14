Multiple people injured in 3-alarm building fire in Paterson: report

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the fire in Paterson from NewsCopter 7.

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the fire in Paterson from NewsCopter 7.

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the fire in Paterson from NewsCopter 7.

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the fire in Paterson from NewsCopter 7.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a building in Paterson, New Jersey.

The flames broke out sometime around 6 a.m. inside the two-story building on McBride Avenue.

Multiple people are reported to be injured in the blaze.

One firefighter is also being checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The driver spoke out after the scary incident.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.