He produced songs for artists including, Jay-Z, Kanye West and others.

Irv Gotti, music producer and founder of hip-hop label Murder Inc., dies at 54

Irv Gotti, founder of hip-hop label Murder Inc. which produced superstars including Ashanti and Ja Rule, has died at the age of 54

Irv Gotti, a music producer and founder of an influential rap label, has died, Def Jam Recordings said. He was 54.

Gotti was best known as the head of Murder Inc. Records, an imprint of Def Jam that signed chart-topping artists like Ja Rule and Ashanti in the 90s and 2000s.

He also produced songs for artists including Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Fat Joe, among others.

"His creative genius and unwavering dedication t the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide," Def Jam said as it announced his death on social media. The company did not give a cause of death.

The producer, whose birth name was Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., had diabetes and had experienced a series of health issues in recent years, including a stroke in 2024.