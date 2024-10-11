Music legend Dionne Warwick gets street renamed in her honor in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Grammy Award-winning singer Dionne Warwick is getting a special honor in her hometown in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

A street is being renamed after the music legend in East Orange where she grew up.

North Arlington Avenue will bear the 83-year-old's name as part of a long list of honors the iconic singer has received over the years.

"Dionne Warwick, a truly incomparable legend, has always been a source of pride for East Orange. Her extensive body of work as a musician and her legacy as a humanitarian is truly remarkable," said Mayor Ted Green. "It is our honor to commemorate her enduring legacy with this street renaming right in the vibrant heart of our Arts District, where her influence will continue to inspire and uplift the next generation of talented artists each and every day."

Next week, Warrick will officially be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

