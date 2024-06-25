Nassau County officials double down on water safety after 9 drowning incidents last year

WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County officials are taking extra measures to ensure people are ahead of the curve when it comes to water safety this summer.

The efforts to raise awareness comes after the county reported there were nine drownings and near drownings in 2023. Six happened in pools and were mostly infants and children.

"Every year we hear of accidental drownings and we hear of children in pools who have drowned," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. "We hear about boating accidents, young people not wearing their life preservers. We're just here to remind people that according to the Center for Disease Control, drowning remains fifth on leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States."

Blakeman acknowledged that residents should hire a lifeguard at their pool parties if possible, or designate someone to always keep an eye on everyone in the water.

Also, parents should never leave children alone in the pool, consider buying a pool alarm which sounds off when the gate to the pool opens or if someone jumps in and to also wear your life preserver.

Boating accidents are another common cause of accidental drownings.

"Our marine bureau, we have extra staffs added for the summer months," added Nassau County Police Department Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "We're on the North Shore, South Shore, and we even go into our canals and ponds and lakes. We want you to act responsible with the people who are on your boat. They will do inspections. They will make sure all of the life jackets are proper, your flare gun, your radio system, so you are out there on the water having a good time."

So far in 2024, Nassau County has reported two near drownings. Both individuals survived.

Unfortunately, a 54-year-old man swimming in the Hamptons lost his life on Monday.

READ MORE: Pediatrician shares water safety mistakes to avoid amid rise in drownings

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube