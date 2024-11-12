Nassau County officials call for change to New York bail laws after burglary suspects go on the run

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman along with police officials held a special session on Tuesday after a group of suspected jewelry thieves went on the run.

Nassau calling for change to law involving crimes without consequence

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities on Long Island are calling for a change to New York's bail laws after a group of suspected burglars went on the run following their arrest.

The crime happened Nov. 7 just after 3 a.m. in Woodbury.

According to Burglary Squad Detectives, six men entered Florique Florists on Jericho Turnpike by cutting through the roof, then they cut through a wall connected to Elegant Jewelers.

The group left without taking any merchandise and were later tracked down by police.

They were all arrested and charged, but Nassau police were unable to detain the suspects because the crimes were not bail eligible.

Authorities say the suspects cut their ankle monitor bracelets and are now on the run.

"I'm calling on the governor and the state legislature to have a special session to repeal this asinine law whereby anybody can commit a crime in New York State without consequence," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

All of the suspects are South American nationals and are charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

