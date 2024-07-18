Nassau County residents, leaders protest plans to build giant casino

Tanya Rivero has more on the protests against a proposed casino in Nassau County.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County residents and leaders gathered Thursday to protest plans to place the second-largest casino in the country right in the middle of their community.

The Las Vegas Sands wants control of the area around the Nassau Coliseum to build its newest casino complex. The company says it would create thousands of new jobs and help maximize economic opportunity in the region, but some in the community are calling the plan absurd.

Protesters say the proposed casino will be 400,000 square feet-the size of seven football fields -- and is estimated to bring in 23,000 visitors daily, which they say will overwhelm their neighborhood.

"The fear is here that we'll build this mammoth casino and then in a few years it'll be closed down," said Deputy Mayor of Garden City Bruce Chester.

Members of the Say No to the Casino Civic Association say they have built a broad, non-partisan coalition to fight handing over of the Nassau hub to Las Vegas Sands for nearly the next half century.

They say the Nassau County Planning Commission must consider all the ways they believe the casino will negatively impact residents.

"What kind of environment are we creating for our future generations if we allow a casino corporation to manipulate 72 acres of prime Nassau County real estate into something that resembles a mini Atlantic City?" said East Meadow resident Liz McCoy.

"We know this is going to leave a trail of damaged families, a trail of damaged households that all gambling operations do by virtue of problem gambling," said George Krug with Say No to the Casino Civic Association.

A recent Newsday/Siena College poll shows a majority of Nassau residents oppose the casino 49% to 42%.

Supporters of the plan say it will bring much-needed economic stimulation to the area.

Eyewitness News reached out to Sands Casino and the Nassau County Executive office for comment but have not yet heard back.

