7 On Your Side steps to take to keep personal information safe amid latest data breach

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major data breach involving 2.9 billion Social Security records held by a Florida-based company has led to at least eight class-action lawsuits.

The background check business National Public Data admitted to the hack by cybercriminals, which put personal information up for sale on the dark web.

7 On Your Side has the steps to take to protect your personal information amid another breach that has exposed private details.

Nina Pineda says it's not really if you will get breached, but when. Because so much of what we do is online, it can be like the Wild Wild West for bad people fighting against the good guys -- but the good guys are trying to stay a step ahead of the cyber attacks.

In this most recent hack, billions of Americans may have had their names, emails, phone numbers, Social Security numbers and mailing addresses compromised.

The SSA is not happy because this hack has the potential to expose billions of dollars in monthly benefits, making it easier to reach people and pretend you are the Social Security Administration and try to get victims to release bank account details.

7 On Your Side reached out to the SSA and they said to:

Contact the Federal Trade Commission

File a report with the local police

Monitor your credit report and report fraud to credit agency

A few cybersecurity firms created a free way to check online to see if your data was involved, including one called Pentester. It may ask for your name, state and birth year -- but don't put your information into any site that asks for more than that.

There are also pros and cons to freezing your credit:

PROS



It's free

Prevents opening of fraudulent new accounts

Peace of mind

CONS



Inconvenience opening accounts you want

Unfreezing requires contacting credit agencies

Must remember a pin and password

Not 100% guaranteed

In what is possibly one of the worst data breaches in history, hackers may have stolen the Social Security numbers of every American.

