Shaquille O'Neal pays for prom dresses at Staten Island boutique

DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A New York City boutique owner said NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped by their local dress shop last week and paid for prom dresses.

The owner of O'Couture spotted the sports icon walking around the Dongan Hills section on Staten Island on July 2.

As more people caught on to the sighting, the owner of the shop followed O'Neal into a Subway franchise located next door, where he asked if the dress shop had a restroom.

The 7'1" sports analyst ducked as he entered the store and saw that girls were trying on dresses.

He spoke to them, cracking jokes and giving his opinion on the gowns.

He then paid for their dresses and went on his way.

O'Couture posted video of the sweet encounter on their Instagram account.

