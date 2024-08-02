Midnight Spaghetti in the West Village | Neighborhood Eats

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you are hungry, it's late at night, and you want more than a slice of pizza, you might want to try "Midnight Spaghetti" in the West Village of Manhattan.

"We are at Suprema Provisions. It is a wonderful if not my favorite Italian restaurant here in the West Village and we're here because I have partnered up with the team behind Suprema, Stephen and Josh to have Midnight Spaghetti on their late nights Thursday through Saturday," said Sarah Raffetto, of Raffetto's Pasta.

"The idea for Midnight Spaghetti was just sort of a natural fit for Suprema. Midnight Spaghetti is an old tradition out of Italy. Where at the end of a night with friends at a bar or restaurant or club and go back to somebody's home and put up a pot of water, make a simple sauce. Open a bottle of wine and end your evening with friends having a bowl of spaghetti and a bottle of wine," said Stephen Werther, Suprema Provisions.

New York City is the city that never sleeps, so neither should the food.

"We have four pastas. We have a pistachio pesto with fresh rigatoni, which is fantastic. The difference with swapping out pistachio nuts for pine nuts is huge. And you'll get to taste it in a little while and you'll recognize that it is a completely different animal from a traditional pesto sauce. We also have a bolognese and I should say that it is a beef-only bonus. So there's no pork. Traditional bolognese many times has ground pork in it. But a lot of New Yorkers for various reasons don't eat pork, so we have beef bolognese. And we have the ever-popular Cacio e Pepe and ever-popular means that if you have a Cacio e Pepe on your menu, it's got to be really good. And finally, we have a penne rosa. So, it is a spicy pink sauce, which fills the category of vegetarian," Werther said

It's the perfect menu without too many choices.

"Sometimes you glaze over when you have too many options, but it's just the right amount of options. You have something that's nutty. Yes. And it's cheesy. You have the pink. I mean, we really put a lot of thought into curating the team of four pastas that we have. So, I think it hits any and all notes that might be of interest for someone wanting to check it out," Raffetto said.

She added that the smell of the pasta lures their customers in.

"It's been very fun to talk people through the dishes. They can't believe how inexpensive it is and what delicious drinks you can get with it. All for such a modest price," Rafetto said. "I would say for anyone that's interested or thinking about coming to Midnight Spaghetti, do you love carbs? Do you love delicious alternatives to pizza? Because then Midnight Spaghetti is for you. And it is affordable. It's delicious. And it's in one of the best neighborhoods of New York."

