Neighborhood Eats: Sundaes Best in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- This week's Neighborhood Eats visits one of Manhattan's most unique ice cream shops.

Sundaes Best started as a way to give people in Koreatown a dessert option.

Now, the dessert shop has a line out the door, with customers piling in to try their special flavors.

