Yvonne L. Mays makes history as first black woman to lead NJ National Guard

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A historic milestone was achieved at the New Jersey National Guard.

The NJ National Guard will be led by a black woman for the first time.

Colonel Yvonne L. Mays, the Adjutant General of New Jersey was promoted to Brigadier General at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville.

She is also the third Air Force officer to lead the guard.

Governor Phil Murphy said Mays has led her fellow service members with strength and purpose and will be a remarkable Brigadier General.

