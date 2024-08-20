Officer injured after police chase in Newark ends in foot pursuit

CLIFTON, New Jersey -- A police chase from Newark ended with a foot pursuit in a Clifton parking lot.

The suspects, wanted for a previous shooting, were chased by police north on Route 21 just after 5:30 a.m.

The suspects jumped out of the vehicle but two were grabbed by police officers.

One of the suspects remains on the rum=n.

A police officer is being treated for minor injuries at the scene.

