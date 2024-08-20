Officer injured after police chase in Newark ends in foot pursuit

CLIFTON, New Jersey -- A police chase from Newark ended with a foot pursuit in a Clifton parking lot.
The suspects, wanted for a previous shooting, were chased by police north on Route 21 just after 5:30 a.m.
The suspects jumped out of the vehicle but two were grabbed by police officers.
One of the suspects remains on the rum=n.
A police officer is being treated for minor injuries at the scene.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.