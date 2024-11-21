NJIT student charged with murder after allegedly stabbing and strangling woman: prosecutors

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey Institute of Technology student was charged with murder on Thursday after he allegedly stabbed a woman, Bergen County prosecutors say.

Kishan Sheth, 21, is accused of murdering 74-year-old Rita Acharya in her Paramus home back on Nov. 18.

Investigators say Paramus police went to conduct a welfare check on Acharya just before 4:10 p.m. and discovered her dead on the couch.

The investigation revealed Sheth was an acquaintance of Acharya. They say after he murdered Acharya, Sheth stole her vehicle and debit card to steal $4,500 from her bank account, and made attempts to conceal his crimes before leaving the area.

The New Jersey Institute of Technology in a statement said, "We recently learned of the very serious and disturbing situation involving Kishan Sheth, who has been arrested and charged with committing multiple crimes off campus in Bergen County, NJ, including murder. Sheth has been placed on interim suspension, pending the outcome of an investigation and conduct hearing. This action precludes his access to campus and suspends his participation in classes throughout the conduct and disciplinary process."

Sheth is facing several charges including first-degree murder, first-degree home home invasion resulting in serious bodily injury and second-degree unlawfully disturbing, moving or concealing human remains.

ALSO READ | Surveillance video shows car fly down Brooklyn sidewalk

Sonia Rincon has details on the frightening crash in East Flatbush.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

