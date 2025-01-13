Montclair school district closes Monday due to potential threat

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Schools in Montclair, NJ are closing for the day due to safety concerns.
Officials in the township said the district received a potential threat late Sunday.
Police were immediately notified and have since been advising school district leadership on how to move forward.
In a statement to parents, Damien G. Cooper, interim superintendent, said, in part, "I am unable to share specific details regarding the nature of the threat. However, please know that we are working collaboratively with law enforcement to monitor the situation and ensure the security of our schools."
Cooper also said additional communication regarding the matter would be provided as soon as possible.
