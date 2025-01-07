NJ Transit launches anti human-trafficking awareness campaign to ensure safety, security of riders

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit on Tuesday launched its anti human-trafficking awareness campaign in another step to ensure the safety and security of its customers.

The transit agency is partnering with the United States Department of Transportation on the new initiative.

"Human trafficking is a horrific worldwide problem, but it occurs closer to home than many of us may realize," said New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo. "It's an issue we take seriously and signing this pledge demonstrates our commitment to not only keeping our customers safe, but to providing resources to those in immediate need of help."

The campaign also comes as the state gets ready to host FIFA tournaments this year and in 2026.

"As New Jersey prepares to welcome visitors from around the world for the FIFA tournaments in 2025 and 2026, NJ Transit is heightening our proactive measures designed to protect both visitors and residents to ensure these events are as safe and secure as they are memorable," added NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett.

The elements of the campaign includes, informative "STALLS FOR SAFETY" stickers from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General placed inside bathroom stall doors throughout the transit agency's system, messaging displayed on station digital monitors and on printed posters placed in vehicles, stations and on NJ Transit's social media pages and being bilingual in English and Spanish and having all website copy is auto-translatable into numerous other languages via desktop and mobile browsers.

"This campaign compliments an initiative my office launched last year, where posters with information on law enforcement and victim-support resources are placed in bathroom stalls," said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. "These posters target moments when a victim is likely separated from a trafficker and can get help."

The USDOT created the anti-trafficking pledge to help transportation agencies raise awareness of the issue and to communicate strategies to prevent trafficking.

