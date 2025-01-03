Holmdel community remembers lacrosse standout killed in New Orleans attack

HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Monmouth County community's hearts are broken after learning a standout athlete, son and brother, 25-year-old Billy DiMaio from Holmdel, New Jersey, was one of the victims killed in the New Year's Day terrorist act in New Orleans.

Family, friends and those who knew him well are remembering him for all the lives he touched within his community.

Kristin Terranova

Holmdel Resident

"Billy had a smile that could light up a room, and his laughter was truly infectious," the family said in a statement. "His energetic personality inspired everyone around him. He cared for others more than himself and, as the oldest brother to Samantha and Anthony held a unique and irreplaceable role in their lives as wells as cousins and friends. He will be dearly missed."

DiMaio's parents Bill and Tracie DiMaio are heartbroken. Billy DiMaio graduated in 2022 from Chestnut Hill College where he was midfielder on the lacrosse team, the athletic director told Eyewitness News.

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of our alumnus Billy DiMaio '22," xx said in a statement. "Billy was a leader within our community who shined not only as a star student in the classroom, but also as a top athlete, serving as a Captain on our 2022 championship Lacrosse team."

DiMaio's club lacrosse coach Nick Caruso told Eyewitness News that Team 91, based in Tinton Falls, recently brought DiMaio back to help coach their 8 and 9-year-old because he could control the chaos with his calm and kind demeanor

At his former high school, students learned of the 2017 graduate's tragic death.

In a statement, Holmdel High School superintendent said, "we extend our deepest condolences to the DiMaio family and all those affected by this senseless act of violence."

Asher Martinez

Holmdel High School Student

