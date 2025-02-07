Man and juvenile arrested after 15-year-old found dead on side of road in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two people have been arrested, including a juvenile and 32-year-old man, after a 15-year-old boy was found dead in New Rochelle on Thursday morning.

Hugo Perez-Gabriel, 32, of New Rochelle, has been charged with concealment of a human corpse and endangering the welfare of a child, and a 16-year-old unnamed juvenile, also of New Rochelle, has been charged with concealment of a human corpse and possession of a forged Instrument in the second degree.

It comes after the discovery was made at the corner of Charles Street and Washington Avenue around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim was later identified as 15-year-old Jonson Temaj.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say a police investigation revealed that the two suspects removed the body of the victim from a nearby residence and left him on the sidewalk.

He was found without a shirt or shoes on when police arrived.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine his cause and manner of death.

New Rochelle Police urge anyone with additional information to contact their non-emergency hotline at (914) 654-2300 or anonymously at 914-632-COPS.

