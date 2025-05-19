New statue in Times Square receiving mixed reactions from praise and allegations of racism

Kemberly Richardson has more on the mixed reaction to the new Times Square statue.

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- A new statue in Times Square has a lot of people talking, from praise to allegations of racism and sexism.

It depicts a young black woman dressed in everyday clothes standing with her hands on her hips.

So what's behind such a strong and diverse reaction?

TJ Portis says she felt an instant connection to this bronze statue of an anonymous black woman in Times Square.

"It's time to see a statue that represents the modern-day woman, the real woman, not a pretend woman," Portis said.

You'll find her at 46th Street and Broadway.

The piece called 'Grounded in the Stars" is the work of London-based sculptor Thomas Price in partnership with Times Square Arts.

It is meant to challenge one to think differently and critically about complicated themes like identity and representation.

"If I was a black woman I'd in more ways than one to looking up at that," tourist Gene Scotten said.

Her appeal goes beyond race and gender.

"She's standing with pride and grace and looks like a being of strength," another tourist said.

She's strategically positioned right near two monuments, both are white men.

"I love the way that the two male statues are facing downtown towards Broadway and she's looking uptown, putting Broadway at her back," a New Yorker said.

Organizers say in some cases the reviews are saying its outright racism and hostility, but they stress that only underscores the need for art like this in public places.

On social media, Price addressed the debate head-on, some people commenting his statue is 'divisive, stereotypical,' and someone writing 'he would never present a white woman that way.'

"If it's being talked about and offending people, then perfect, it's doing its job." a tourist said.

The statue will be there through June 17th.

