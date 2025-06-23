Drama Unfolds in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special'

"Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" returns to Hulu with a special edition reunion premiering July 1

Hulu teases the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special" - debuts July 1, hosted by Nick Viall

LOS ANGELES -- Drama, revelations, and TikTok royalty are coming together in an explosive reunion special.

Hulu has released a sneak peek at "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special," arriving July 1st, with Nick Viall-author and host of "The Viall Files"-leading the conversation.

The special gathers the internet's most talked-about creators from #MomTok for the first reunion of its kind. Fans can expect bold confessions, unseen moments from Season 2, and a jaw-dropping surprise that promises to shake things up.

Returning are cast members including Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, and Miranda McWhorter-each bringing their signature stories and personalities back to the screen.

Don't miss what's shaping up to be one of the most buzzworthy specials of the summer.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special" streams July 1st, only on Hulu.

