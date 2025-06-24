Hulu releases first trailer for heist thriller 'Suspicious Minds'

Hulu's heist thriller 'Suspicious Minds' looks to steal hearts - and jewels! The six-part series premieres July 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

"A thief must never fall in love."

That's a line from the trailer for "Suspicious Minds," the new thriller coming to Hulu.

According to the official synopsis, the series "introduces Amber (Silvia Alonso), one of the most brilliant thieves in the world who, after a failed robbery in Las Vegas, prepares her next heist. This time it will take place in Isla Esperanza, an idyllic place lost in the middle of the Pacific. Her target is the tiara of saint Agatha, a jewel valued at 240 million dollars, that the daughter of Mexican oil tycoon Emilio Villegas (Asier Etxeandia) will wear during her wedding. To prepare the robbery, Amber has been infiltrated in the Villegas family for three years as a school governess. But her meticulous plan goes awry when Rui (Álex González), a cheeky and mysterious thief with whom she had a troubled relationship in Las Vegas during a spectacular heist, shows up on the island."

The six-part series also stars Antonio Pagudo, Olga Hueso, Albert Baró, Alicia Jaziz, Jan Buxaderas, Eduardo Gómez, Cumelén Sanz, Oliver Ruano, Milena Radulovic, Saibon Wang and Ainhoa Santamaría

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

